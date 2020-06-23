George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Angry Imo pensioners have blocked the Okigwe roundabout leading to the Imo State Government House in protest over the non-payment of their pensions.

The protest by the senior citizens has resulted in traffic gridlock as vehicular movements have been halted along the major roads within the state capital metropolis.

Mr Ohanaeje Ike, chairman of the committee on pensions intervention of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), who spoke to journalists, said that they have done everything possible to have Governor Hope Uzodinmma honour the payments to no avail.

Ohanaeje, accusing the Imo State governor of insensitivity, disclosed that 42 of the union’s members have died between February and May as a result of hardship.