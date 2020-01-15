Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Supreme Court for its courage and perseverance in the decision to return a well-deserved victory to the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in Imo State gubernatorial contest, Senator Hope Uzidinma

“The road to justice may be long and tortuous, but it is the best path for anyone aggrieved,” he said.

“Under the new administration, a new journey to build a new Imo with new energy is about to begin. In this outcome, it is the people of Imo State who have emerged victorious.”

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said, Buhari in congratulating the new governor, urged Senator Uzodinma to promote the ideals of the APC and unite the state by running an inclusive administration.