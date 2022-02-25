Imo State government, yesterday, declared that the re-election of Governor Hope Uzodimma would be done by the people of Imo State who would not be influenced by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

It also declared that the re-election of the governor is assured based on his sterling performance, unlike the Rivers governor, who it alleged in the last seven years has squandered the goodwill of the people while chasing shadows and meddling in the affairs of other states.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, stated this while reacting to the statement credited to Wike that PDP would take over Imo State in the next election.

Emelumba noted that if the performance of Wike was an indices of the strength of PDP, then the party would never dethrone Uzodimma because the River State governor was synonymous with unmitigated failure and crass recklessness

“The man in question is a colossal failure and a megalomaniac whose posturing has left Rivers State poorer in the last seven years. He is a complete failure in governance and leadership and therefore is unfit to assess Uzodinma”, the commissioner said.

He said it was unfortunate that the disunity in APC in Rivers State led to the emergeance of Wike who struts the stage like a drunken emperor.

He said while Wike was busy wasting the state’s resources in building flyovers that are useless,he has not been able to fix even the general hospital in Isiokpo, the heart of Ikwerre land.

According to Emelumba, the Rivers governor has not only turned the youths of the state to labourers of Julius Berger,due to unemployment,but has divided the state through his divisive and erratic policies.

The commissioner urged Wike to humble himself and learn governance and leadership from Uzodinma whom he said has done in two years what the Rivers governor could not do in seven years.

“The sheer quantum of roads done by Uzodinma in two years is a testament of his prodigious service delivery. He has empowered the youths. He has reactivated industries. He has brought back health institutions to live. More than that,he has United Imo people and returned power to the people.”

He claimed that unlike Wike whose discriminatory policies have torn Rivers apart, Uzodinma has been able to spread infrastructure in all the 27 local government areas of the state.

He said the “gra gra” posture and domineering attitude of Wike led to the defection of two governors to APC while more will follow in the following months.