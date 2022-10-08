From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Titus Akanabu, has called on the Ohanaeze Ndigbo to give their full support to the presidential ambition of Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

The cleric who stated this in Owerri during the launch of Dr Chuks Osuji’s book in Owerri entitled “The imperatives of Nigerian President of Igbo extraction” noted that his call came in the face of similar support by the Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-political group and the Middle Belt Forum. He added that Ohanaeze’s support would help to assuage the people’s feelings over what they see as continuous marginalisation of the South East zone in the national scheme of things. It would also help to enthrone a purposeful leadership, he noted.

Akanabu argued that the present support accorded Obi by Nigerians points to a clear divine intervention to salvage the country. While commending the author of the book, he maintained that its title reflects what everybody, including Afenifere and the Middle Belt Forum and other socio-political groups are talking about. He, therefore, appealed to the Igbo apex social cultural group to rally round their own to enable him become victorious in the 2023 election.

“Igbo has suffered enough marginalisation,” he said. “But if Obi’s tenure can save us, even though his agenda is to save not just the Igbo race but the whole country, let’s give him a chance. Ohanaeze should support him.”

Earlier in his address, Osuji the author of the 316-page book pointed out that his aim was to awaken the political consciousness of the Igbo not to accept to play anymore the second fiddle.