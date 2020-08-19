A plan to establish a world-class football academy in Owerri, Imo State has reached an advance stage following a series of meetings initiated by Hon. Celia Osakwe-Hibbert Special Adviser to the Governor Imo state on Diaspora.

It was gathered that the former Nigerian International, Emmanuel Emenike and Fenerbahce of Turkey striker has been part of discussions on the modalities for the academy, which will redefine concept of football academy in the country.

Speaking on the planned project, Hon. Osakwe-Hibbert said the idea to float the football academy in Imo State was informed by her desire to contribute to the development of the state, harnessing the abundant of its talented youths.

“I have often visited Imo State and each time I am here, I see talents on the streets wasting and dreams unfulfilled. I see the aspirations of potential football stars crashing like a pack of cards. I see zealous young men and women, full of ambitions but without the opportunities to explore their world.”