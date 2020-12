From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Operatives of the Imo State Police Command have arrested two suspects, Onumajuru Godwin, 61, and Agubosim Chukwuemeka, 41, both of Eziama Obiato in Mbaitoli Local Government Area for allegedly beheading a yet-to-be identified victim, which they had subsequently planted in the water tank of one Emmanuel Onuwa to incriminate him and his family.