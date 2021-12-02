From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command on Thursday paraded young couples, Blessing Kalu,20 years old from Amaogudu Ohafia in Abia State and Daniel Kalu, 23 for attempting to sell a 9 year old baby boy.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the State commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini said the baby was arrested with Blessing in Imo State while trying to sell him off to another child trafficking syndicate.

The CP further stated that the suspect later led the police to Daniel her husband who she claimed gave have her the baby.

On interrogation, the acclaimed husband was said to have confessed to the police that he stole the child from his ex girlfriend’s grandmother who he said was away when he took away the baby.

The kidnapped baby according to the police boss has been taken to an orphanage for temporary protection while efforts are being made to locate the parents.

