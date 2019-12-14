George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Music star Duncan Mighty was arrested Saturday morning by operatives of the Imo State Police Command over alleged fraud.

In a statement by the spokesman for the State Police Command, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), the arrest of the music star followed a petition written against him by M2, a rap artist, from Imo State .

Duncan Mighty, the police said, had through the office of the Special Assistant on Entertainment to former state Governor Rochas Okorocha, entered into an agreement to manage, promote and arrange collaborations with other top artist, and to sign M2 under his Young Wealth label, for which the sum of N11 million was paid for the agreement.

However, Duncan Mighty was alleged to have breached the agreement after collecting the money.