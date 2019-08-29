George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Operatives of the Special Armed Robbery Squad of the Imo State Police Command has arrested one Ogochukwu Mbisike popularly known as “Ogogo” at his hide out at Patrick Street in Rivers State.

The operatives also recovered pistol and ammunition from the house of the suspect.

Daily Sun reliably gathered from a police source that the operation which was led by ASP Banjoko Oluweimo while acting on a tip – off arrested Ogochukwu Mbisike aka Ogogo, 36yrs of Amure Omanze Isu, in Isu council of Imo State.

It was learnt that the suspect and some of his gang members on sighting the operatives opened fired but werevdemobilized by the superior firing power of the operatives.

It was learnt that when instant search warrant was executed in his new home one Beretta American pistol beach no. 62385 with 15 rounds of 9MM ammunition was recovered inside a sack of garri.

The source said that the suspect was rushed to hospital having sustained gunshot injuries in his two legs.

Mbisike has allegedly confessed to committing heinous crimes both in Imo State and some African countries.

He confessed to the recent armed robbery involving one Agaptu Chigozie ‘m’ on on August 14, 2019 at Orlu Imo State. Not only was the victim robbed of his N 1.6m, and $1,0000 he was also shot in his neck region.

The spokesman of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikeokwu (SP), who confirmed the arrest said that investigation had commenced and that other members of the gang would be apprehended.