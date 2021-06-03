From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The efforts of police in Imo State to unravel the identities of ‘unknown gunmen’ who have been terrorising the state paid off on Wednesday, June 2, when the state’s Police Command’s Quick Response Team, in a joint operation with Ikeduru Police Division, arrested one Chukwumakpa Henry, believed to be a member of the wanted criminal gang.

The 32-year-old male suspect, according to a statement by police spokesperson Bala Elkana, hails from Iho in Ikeduru but is resident at Orji in Owerri.

He was arrested in his hideout at Ikeduru, the police spokesperson said.

Henry, according to the police, is alleged to have participated in the attack on Orji Police Station on May 25 and other crimes in the state.

Elkana disclosed that Henry has confessed to being a member of the criminal gang of unknown gunmen.

The suspect, who also confessed to selling illicit drugs as a means of livelihood, had substances recovered from him when he was arrested. Efforts are being intensified to arrest other gang members and recover their firearms, Elkana added.

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, has commended the efforts of the joint operations team in arresting the suspect.