Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Luck has run out of a serial car thief syndicates in Imo State as men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state stormed their hideout around Nekede and arrested four suspects.

The State Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who disclosed this to newsmen on Tuesday, named Michael Anyanwu, 35, from Obinze, Owerri west council, Uche Obi,38, from same Obinze, Chikezie Ejiaku, 42, from Oforola, and Ifeanyi Chilaka from Avu as principal suspects.

According to the CP, one Amarachi Osualla penultimate month, displayed her 300 lexus jeep for sale at Mbonu Ojike and one of the suspects in pretence of testing the car before payment, zoomed off with it.

All four suspects, after the alleged theft, have been at large according to Ladodo until they were caught around Nekede, Owerri on Monday.

“They have, however, confessed to the crime and other incidents, and efforts are on to recover other stolen vehicles, while investigation continues,” Ladodo said.

Ladodo also disclosed that another Lexus jeep, dark grey in colour, was recovered at the hide out of the suspects during their “Operation Puff Adder” raid on the suspects’ hide out.