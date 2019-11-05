George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The people of Ilile autonomous community Ohaji in Ohaji/ Egbema council of Imo State heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday following the arrest of Chukwuemeka Ezerie (Small Evil) and three members of his cult group by operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the State Police Command at Ohaji forest.

Small Evil and members of his cult group had last August allegedly invaded the Ilile community and beheaded five members of the community including the immediate past President-General of the community, Napoleon Amadi and a retired police officer Mr Ukpabi.

A senior officer in Umuagwo Police Division, told our correspondent that the suspects’ arrest was a major breakthrough for the police in the area.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, had directed that the suspect should be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.

“Already, the suspects have made useful statements confessing to the killings in the community and other nearby villages. But, we are still investigating to know their sponsors and other members.”