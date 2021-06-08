From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo state Commissioner of police, Abutu Yaro, has ordered a thorough investigation into the alleged killing of a German-based Nigerian, Oguchi Unachukwu, who was said to have been shot by the personnel of the 211 regiment of the Nigerian Air Force.

The deceased and his family were said to be on their way to catch a flight at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo airport, Owerri, to Lagos, for an onward movement to Humburg, Germany, when he was shot at the tollgate of the airport, on May 31.

The CP, sequel to the call by the widow of the slain Unachukwu, Mrs Ijeoma Unachukwu, and other concerned citizens, to ensure that the killers did not go unpunished, swiftly commenced investigation into the killing.

The CP, in a statement issued by the command’s Spokesperson, Bala Elkana, assured that his office would ensure that justice prevailed.

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police Imo State Command, Abutu Yaro, has ordered an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of one Uguchi Unachukwu ‘m’ near the toll gate of Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri, on May 31, 2021, at about 0804 hours.

“The deceased person is alleged to have been shot by personnel suspected to be staff of 211 Regiment of the Nigerian Air Force, responsible for the security of the International Airport. The deceased was said to be on his way to catch a flight to Lagos. A survivor stated that one of the Air Force operatives shot the car of Oguchi when he failed to stop at the Air Force checkpoint after they had flagged him down.

“Following the information, the Air Force team at the toll gate, who were already on red alert, especially considering the recent killing of a high profile politician around the same area, intercepted a fast approaching Mercedes Benz vehicle.

“They flagged down the vehicle and ordered the driver to park by the roadside for search, but the driver who, at first, slowed down and pretended to move to the side of the road, suddenly took off.

“According to the Air Force, being suspicious of the mission of the occupants of the said vehicle at the International Airport, they made an effort to demobilise the vehicle. When the vehicle eventually came to a halt, the operatives rounded it and ordered the occupants out.

“It was at this point that a female passenger in the car mentioned that the man driving the vehicle was her husband and that he was rushing to catch his flight. He was, however, rushed to the hospital by the Air Force team for medical attention, where the doctors on duty made frantic efforts to stabilise him. He later died at about 1900 hours of the same date.

“Imo State Police Command has commenced investigation into the case. The Commissioner of Police called for calm and assured family and friends of the deceased person that no stone will be left unturned in unravelling the circumstances surrounding the death. Members of the public will be updated on the outcome of the investigation.” Yaro stated.