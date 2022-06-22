From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has condemned a mob attack on one Ifeanyi Okoro who reportedly stabbed a lady, Mrs Sandra Onyema, at 4, Bus Stop, Nekede, in Owerri West Local Government Area.

A statement by the spokesman of the Command, Michael Abattam, noted that the professional conduct of the rescue team sent to the area saved Okoro from being lynched.

“The police operatives who were professional in their conduct, on rescuing the suspect from the hands of the irate mob, hastily took him to Police Medical Center Owerri, after being rejected by two renowned hospitals. He is presently on admission at the intensive care unit of the hospital receiving treatment.

Abattam added that the woman whom the irate mob presumed had died is alive but unconscious, is receiving treatment in Holy Family Hospital Ikenegbu Owerri and is not pregnant as earlier reported in some section of the media.

The Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Barde, meanwhile, advised the public against resorting to mob violence against suspects, describing lynching as barbaric and unacceptable in law.

