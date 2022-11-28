From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, has warned his men from illegally checking of phones, laptops and tinted glasses of vehicles in the state.

The commissioner, in a statement released by police spokesperson Michael Abattam, noted that the prohibition has become necessary following a series of complaints the command has received from members of the public which he added has brought untold hardship on the people and embarrassment on the command.

In the same vein, he has advised the youths to ensure that, they respect the rule of law and desist from using black cellophane to create artificial tint on the glasses of their vehicles

However, he excluded those with factory-fitted tinted glasses without a permit to use them. Also, he has warned those in the habit of using spy number plates to cover their car number plates or replacing the same with designed logos of the make of their vehicles to desist from such illegal acts, saying anyone caught will have their vehicle impounded.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPO) and Tactical Teams Commanders of the various units in the Command to ensure their subordinates are warned against indulging in these practices as any police officer found complicit will be made to face disciplinary actions.

Furthermore, he directed that officers and men should be professional and uphold international best practices and exercise their duty to the general public devoid of any form of victimization.