George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

POPULAR music star Duncan Mighty was yesterday arrested by the operatives of the Imo state Police Command over an alleged N11 million fraud.

This was contrary to the rumours making the rounds in the state that the popular music artist was abducted by gunmen in the state.

Duncan Mighty was alleged to have breached an agreement to sign M2 an upcoming Rap musician on his music label after having collected N11 million which was said to be the agreement fee.

But he was granted bail following his admission of an existing agreement and that he could only refund the money if the contract is terminated.

In a statement by the Spokesman for Imo state Police command, Mr. Orlando Ikokwu said that the arrest of Duncan Mighty was as a result of a petition written against him by M2.

According to have him, “ This followed a petition written by an upcoming rap artist M2, who claimed that the Imo State Government led by former governor Owelle Rochas Okorocha, through the office of the SA on Entertainment, entered into a deal with Duncan Mighty to manage, promote, arrange, collaboration with other top artist and sign M2 under Young Wealth record label owned by Duncan Mighty, as a result, an agreement was reached with a fee of eleven million naira (N11,000,000) was paid to him, However, since collecting the payment he refused to fulfill his part of the deal”.

Sequel to the petition, the artist was arrested, and he affirmed having such agreement and collecting the fund but said he can only refund the money if the contract is terminated, he was then released on bail on self-recognition.

Ikokwu further disclosed that “Consequently, a letter was received by the representative of the former Governor, terminating the contract to enable him to refund the money, and since then he absconded, and all efforts made to reach him proved abortive.

Given the above, a warrant of arrest was issued, that led to his arrest at the early hours of this morning”.