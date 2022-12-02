From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gallant police officers attached to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office at Orlu,Imo State yesterday foiled an attempt by gunmen to raze the building.

The gunmen according to a statement by the State police spokesperson, Michael Abattam, came in their numbers at about 4 30 pm ,shooting sporadically and throwing Improvised Explosive Devices(IEDs) at the building, but fortunately the explosive could damage the security post of the office while other properties remain intact.

They were later engaged in a gun duel by the police who overpowered them and gave them a hot chase, many of the hoodlums were said to have sustained serious wounds.

Meanwhile, Investigation Abattam said is ongoing and efforts on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects “they cannot go far because of the volume of blood stains that were seen on the ground after their escape.”