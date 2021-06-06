From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gallant policemen have foiled an attempt to break into the Imo State Police headquarters complex early Sunday morning, according to State Police Public Relation Officer Bala Elkana

The police spokesperson said the hoodlums tried gaining access from the adjoining area of the Command at Works Layout but were repelled by officers who were ready on the ground.

One of the gunmen, he said, was killed during an exchange of gunfire between them and the police, while several others were injured.

Similarly, the gunmen were said to have razed the country home of the Imo State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba at Oru West as well the home of the Transition Committee Chairman of Oru West Local Government Area.

Emelumba, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, said the incident occurred at about 1 am. Fortunately, he added, no one was around when the hoodlums invaded the compound, except a security guard who ran away when he heard a loud banging at the gate by the hoodlums.