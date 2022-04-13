From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

A new commissioner of police, Mohammed Barde, on Wednesday officially resumed duty in the command.

Barde who hails from Niger State according to a statement by the State spokesperson ,Michael Abattam is a seasoned police officer, enlisted into the force in march,1990, as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree (B.Sc) in Political Science from the prestigious Usman Danfodio University and a Masters Degree in Peace and Conflict Resolution.

The new CP has served passionately in various capacities and in different Commands and Formations. He served as Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of Administration in Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano State and Police College Jos, Plateau State respectively.

He was also the Deputy Commissioner of Police incharge of Operations, Borno State Command and the Commissioner of Police, Force Criminal Intelligence Investigation Department (FCIID) Annex, Enugu.

until his recent posting to Imo State Police Command, he was the Commissioner of Police, Adamawa State Command.