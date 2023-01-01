From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Police Training School Nekede, in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Thursday, churned out 433 police recruits on the occasion of the 2022 Police Passing Out Parade held in the institution.

In his address at the ceremony, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Akali Baba, represented by the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) Zone 9, Isaac Akinmoyede, noted that the six-month training commenced on the July 23, 2022, with 433 recruits which comprised of 264 from Imo State, 166 from Abia State and three from Ebonyi State.

He further explained that 361 of them were males, while 72 were females who had been transformed to disciplined, formidable and dependable constables.

“Your graduation today signifies that you are the lucky few that have been found worthy in character, learning, physical and mental fitness to serve Nigeria.

“Let me remind you that the bedrock of policing is discipline. It is noted that after today’s event, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process,” he stated.