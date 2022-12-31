From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Police Training School Nekede, in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Thursday, churn out 433 police recruits during the occasion of 2022 Police Passing Out Parade held at the institution.

In his address during the ceremony,the Inspector General of Police(IGP) represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police(AIG) zone ,9 Isaac Akinmoyede,he noted that the six months basic training commenced on the 23th of July,2022 with 433 recruits which comprised of 264 from Imo State, 166 from Abia State and 3 from Ebonyi State.

He further explained that 361 of them were male while 72 were female who have been transformed to discipline, formidable and dependable constables.

“Your graduation today signifies that you are the lucky few that have been found worthy in character, learning, physical and mental fitness to serve Nigeria.