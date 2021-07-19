From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A middle-aged man, Obumneke Onyemechileuzo, from Umukoto, Umudibia, Nekede in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, has been killed by the police after allegedly stabbing a pastor, Thompson Onyekwuru, of the Redeem Christian Church from the same community to death.

A statement by the State Police spokesperson, Mike Abattam narrated that Obumneke, suspected to be mentally impaired, was beating his wife and threatening to stab her with a knife when the pastor came in and attempted to prevent him. Obumneke instead rushed at the pastor and stabbed him in the back.

The pastor, according to the statement, fell unconscious and was later taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Obumneke was said to have been shot on his leg by the police who tried to defend themselves when he came out charging with the knife.

Like the pastor, he too was also confirmed dead before arriving at the hospital following the injury he sustained during the fracas.

His wife, according to the police spokesperson, is presently receiving treatment accrued from the beating by her late husband.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Abutu Yaro, has ordered a discreet investigation into the matter to unravel the cause of the incident.

He has equally advised the community to maintain peace and be law-abiding and go about their legitimate businesses pending the outcome of the investigation.

