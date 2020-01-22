The Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Bolaji Fafowora, has said that the command arrested 20 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, recovering stolen vehicles and arms their hideouts: “My mission is to flush out all criminals terrorising the people.

“Serious training and re-training for my officers and personnel are going on. The training also involved operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS), Monitoring Unit and the Mobile Police 18 Unit.

“The command has mapped out strategies for 2020 to imbibe IGP Mohammed Adamu’s mission and vision of community policing and professionalism. “We are ready to work with members of the public. They should have confidence in the police and assist the police with useful information.

“The AKS arrested two suspects who are ex-convicts. They are Ikenna who read History and International Studies at the Imo State University. He had been in Owerri Prisons three times and still awaiting trial. The other suspect, Amarachi, kidnapped one Ephram and collected a ransom of N2milion. The two suspects were arrested at Okohia in Isala Mbano Local Government. They are in our custody after rescuing the victims who were in their hideouts for six days.

“The SARS operatives arrested 15 suspected armed robbers in various places after clamping down on their hideouts. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from them. The AKS arrested a suspect and recovered a stolen child and money from him.

“The command will redeploy officers to strategic places and flash points. The criminals are warned to stay off Imo State.”