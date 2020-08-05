The Imo State Police Command has nabbed 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and cultists, recovering arms and ammunition during encounters with the suspects. Commissioner of Police, Mr Isaac Akinmoyede, said: “My coming to Imo State is to flush out criminals who are terrorising residents and we are totally ready for them. I have sent a strong signal to them to either relocate or be liquidated. It will be too hot for them to stay.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery (SARS), arrested 10 suspects from different locations and hideouts where they carried out their evil acts and we recovered arms and ammunition from them. The Anti-Kidnapping Squad (AKS) burst the kidnappers’ hideouts and rescued 10 victims. The victims’ families never paid any ransom. We also recovered some weapons from the bandits.

“Operatives of the Anti-Cultism Squad (ACS) arrested 15 suspects to be initiated and recovered dangerous weapons from them. Some suspected cult members were arrested for murder and killing of their rival members during a clash.

“I have warned officers and men to shun corruption. I lectured them to imbibe IGP Mohammed Adamu’s vision and mission of community policing and professionalism. The command is planning a security meeting with stakeholders, community leaders, traditional rulers, market women, student union government on community policing.

“We want to establish a strong relationship between members of the public and the police. We are also prepared to work together with human rights organisations to curb violence and lawlessness in the society.”