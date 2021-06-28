From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Operatives of the anti-kidnapping of the state police command have arrested three suspected kidnappers, including one of the fleeing inmates of the Owerri correctional service, during the April 4 jailbreak.

Acting spokesman of the Imo state police command, Michael Abatam (CSP), disclosed that the suspects were nabbed at the weekend by the police, following a reported case of alleged kidnapping, which led to the arrest of one of the suspects, Eze kelvin “M” age 30 years, residing at Orji in Owerri North LGA of Imo State, but a native of Uga in Aguata LGA of Anambra State, with a recovered ash colour Highlander SUV with Reg. No. RLU 192 TY.

He said: “The team immediately interrogated the suspect who confessed to be a member of a kidnapping syndicate that has been terrorising Imo state and its environs. He also admitted to be an escapee of the recent jailbreak that occurred on 5/4/2021, in Imo correctional centre Owerri, Imo State.”

When the three suspects were further interrogated, they admitted having firearms and led the tactical teams to their armoury in the house of one Monday (surname unknown), who is presently, on the run, at Izombe in Oguta council Imo State, where two pump action guns with 20 rounds of live cartridges were recovered.

