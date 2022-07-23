By Ngozi Uwujare

Operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the Imo State Police Command have arrested 30 suspected armed robbers/ kidnappers, cultists as well as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who they said have been terrorising the state.

The operatives said the suspects have kidnapped no fewer than 15 innocent persons for ransom. The police have also claimed that they have rescued ten victims from the hands of the kidnappers.

The arrested IPOB members, it was gathered, included those that attacked different police stations and killed four policemen on official duties.

The Anti-Kidnapping Squad has arrested a 40-year-old herbalist, Okwereketa Ikechi Okoro in his shrine at Umuekwunne, in Ngor Okpara Local Government Area of Imo State.

Okoro, the police said, was the one who gave charms to repel bullets to the gang of armed robbers and kidnappers.

Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Barde told Saturday Sun that the Anti-Kidnapping Squad operatives clamped down on 15 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers who are members of the proscribed IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

He said most of the arrested suspects escaped from the Correctional Centre during the jail break of April 4, 2021.

He gave the names of some of the suspects as Chibuzor Gideon (gang leader), Excellent Nwamadi, Eyinaya Ezekiel, Dog a.k.a. Biggle. He was had allegedly escaped from the Correctional Centre and had kidnapped five victims in Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State. He took them to the gang’s hideout and demanded ransom of N5 million but the victims’ families could only raised N1 million. After the payment, three of the victims were released and the other two were killed and their corpses abandoned in the forest.

He said on March 19, 2022, the same gang members attacked and burnt down Umuguma Police Station where they killed two police constables – Ifeanyi Oguchi and Pascal Igwe and made away with their valuable items.

“The Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa, a Superintendent of Police (SUPOL) and his team stormed their hideout and arrested one Paul Amjiba of Mboke Ihiagwa in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, along with four other gang members of IPOB/ESN who were with identification mark on their bodies. They are also members of a secret cult, Black Axe.

“They were arrested with charms, including fortified bullet proof made by their gang member, the 40-year-old herbalist, Okwereketa Ikechi Okoro. Also, on June 10, 2022 the command arrested a gang of IPOB/ESN members including Joy Unathwa, 52; Agonye Chiamaka, 29, and Munach Umunnawulike, 26, who had robbed several victims by breaking into their shops at Ogbochi Market, taking away their materials during the sit-at-home exercise organised by IPOB,” Mr Barde said.

He said the Anti-Kidnapping Squad arrested the suspects with the assistance of vigilantes. “They rounded them up and recovered some sophisticated weapons like locally made pistols, pump action guns and 20 rounds of ammunitions from them,” he said.

He said on May 16, 2022, three suspects – Chidimezu Azukwa, 22, Chukwudi Ibe, 30, and Kelvin Ajoku, 30, kidnapped a businessman and took him to their hideout in Maze/Nekede axis and demanded N2 million.

He explained that they collected the sum of N1.5 million before the case was reported to the Anti-Kidnapping Squad which swung into action and had an encounter with the kidnappers, saying three of them were arrested while others escaped.

He said the police recovered some charms and ammunitions from the arrested suspects.

He further informed that the suspects confessed to robbing several victims at the Timber Market in Naze/Nekede axis and in the process took their money and phones.

“On May 26, 2022, operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping team arrested Njoku Obi, Arinze Uzoma, Chimankpa Ibenyenwa and Chimemerem Ochokwu, all of them from Nkwere Local Government Area of Imo State who were involved in the kidnapping of a victim, Chidi Ndubusi and took him to their hideout in the forest in Orlu and demanded a ransom of N2 million.

Ndubuisi said they collected his ATM card and his pin and withdrew N300,000, but said the victim was kept in their custody for four days before he was rescued by the men of Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

“The operatives arrested the five suspects and recovered one cut to size locally made single gun, two live cartridges, one axe, one knife, an IPOB flag, IPOB beret as well as ATM cards belonging to the victims. The suspects were involved in an attack on Isu Police Station and killed two policemen. The suspects confessed to be members of IPOB/ESN,” the Imo CP said.

The commissioner listed other suspects arrested to include Bright Ben and Chijoke Anthony who were reportedly involved in kidnapping of two victims. The case was reported to the police and the Anti-Kidnapping team intercepted the suspects and got them arrested.

One of the suspects, Excellent Uwamadi, who claimed he hails from Umuguma in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, told Saturday Sun of his involvement in the alleged crime.

“I was involved in breaking into shops during the sit-at-home organised by IPOB and stole building materials and other goods from the shops. I am a member of IPOB/ ESN and we have attacked different police stations where we killed some policemen and collected their AK 47 rifles. We attacked and burnt Isu Police Station and we kidnapped some policemen. We took some police uniforms which we later used during our operations.

“We kidnapped three victims who were coming from Owerri. We blocked the road and shot into the air, after which we kidnapped the victims and took them to our hideout. We demanded a ransom of N3.5m. But we were not successful in collecting ransom from the victims’ family till the vigilance group and the police operatives overpowered and arrested us. We have been members of IPOB/ESN since 2020. We are ex-convicts; we escaped during the jailbreak of April 5, 2021 at Nigeria Correctional Centre , Owerri. We ran to our gang members’ house, and we have followed them to carry out different operations as armed robbers and kidnappers,” he said.

Another suspect, Okwekela Ikechi Okoro said: “I am from Umuekwunne Village in Ngor – Okpara Local Government Area of Imo State. I am the herbalist to IPOB/ESN. My own son, Okechukwu is also a member of IPOB and he escaped when I was arrested. I also follow the gang members of IPOB who are into kidnapping and robbery. I always collect my own share of the proceeds and I also gave them charms to fortify them against bullets. If any member of the gang was shot at the scene of a crime, I would immediately remove it and treat the bullet wound. I used to give them charms to ensure that gun bullets do not penetrate their bodies.”

Yet another suspect, Chimaobi Anosike, who hails from Ofu Community in Ahiazu Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, also spoke with the reporter. His words: “I was initiated into IPOB/ ESN two years ago. I joined them to attack Mbaise Police Station and we burnt the station. I was also involved in the killing of some policemen. I decided to renounce my membership when I received Christ as my saviour. I am the only son of my mother and when she heard that I was a member of IPOB, she almost gave up the ghost. It was God who revived her. I have left IPOB since November 2021.”

One of the victims, 35-year-old Moris Ezegwe, from Okpuala Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, explained to Saturday Sun the ordeals he went through in the hands of the suspects.

Hear him: “I was kidnapped by the IPOB members on May 12, 2022 at 8. 00am at Okpuala Obibiezena Road in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State. Four people suddenly crossed my car and put me inside their own vehicle. Then they took me to their hideout in the forest. They blindfolded me and demanded N5 million ransom. I pleaded with them and they asked me to call my family members. It was in the process of paying the ransom that the police operatives intercepted them and they engaged in a gun duel. Two of them were shot while others escaped and I was rescued.”

Following the huge achievements of the Imo State Police Command through its Anti – Kidnapping Squad, the state governor, Hope Uzodimma visited the Command headquarters recently.

He praised the police for the successful arrest of many hoodlums who are members of IPOB/ESN who he noted had burnt many police stations and killed many policemen serving their fatherland.

It was learnt that The Commander, Anti-Kidnapping Squad, Mr Oladimeji Odeyeyiwa and his team through intelligence gathering within June/ July 2022 arrested many members of IPOB/ ESN who terrorised the state for some time now.

They also recovered over 100 different AK 47 and 200 rounds of ammunitions from the suspects, some of whom were paraded when Governor Uzodimma visited the command.

To show his appreciation to the police, the governor presented some operational vehicles to the Command, noting that the vehicles would assist the police in the fight against crime and criminal activities.