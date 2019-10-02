George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo State police command has paraded one Alexander Madu, aged 60, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl (name withheld) who lives with him.

The state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Ladodo, who paraded the suspect alongside other crime elements at the state command headquarters, Owerri, on Wednesday disclosed that on 24, September 2019, one Chijioke Agu of Umuoziri Inyishi community in Ikeduru council of the state and father of the victim had lodged a complaint at the Ikeduru Police Division of defilement of his daughter by the Alexander Madu.

The police boss said: “Mr.Agu had stated that the suspect had severally raped the victim who is a relation of the wife living with them. Whenever the wife was not around (he did it) until the victim spilled the beans on 23 September 2019.”

He further stated that acting on the above complaint, the suspect was arrested and a medical report from the Police Hospital Owerri, revealed that the victim had been defiled.”

He added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigation was concluded.