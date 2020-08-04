Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command yesterday paraded a traditional ruler, Eze Andrew Okwuegbunwa of Uba -Agwa autonomous community in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State and seven others for allegedly kidnapping Police Inspector Oscar Mbaeri and Louis Obodo all from same community.

Other victims of the gang, according to the state Commissioner of Police, Isaac Akinmoyede, who briefed newsmen on the development yesterday are Chigozirim Festus, from Egwelu Atta, Njaba, Anyanwu Amarachi and Desmond Okonkwo.

According to the CP, the gang at different locations in Owerri metropolis successfully kidnapped their victims but they were not lucky enough to escape from the hot chase of the anti – kidnapping unit of the command, which got a hint of their operation.

During the chase, the suspects were forced to abandon three of their victims and their operational vehicle, a Lexus RX330 SUV with registration number (Edo) URM -40 EL but escaped with two victims.

However, few months later, according to the commissioner, SARS operatives arrived the scene and recovered the abandoned vehicle. A painstaking investigation by a combine team of the SARS and the anti- kidnapping unit on July 28, later led to the arrest of the 59-year-old royal father, who has since confessed to be the owner of the car.