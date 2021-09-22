From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state police command has paraded suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwuka Nwanosike and members of his gangs.

This is just as the command displayed nine vehicles ,and ammunitions recovered from armed robbers.

Addressing Journalists on Wednesday at the Imo state police command ,the Imo state commissioner of police , Rabiu Hussein while parading

Chukwuka ‘m’ aged 38yrs of Ubahanwa Otulu in Oru West LGA ,a suspected kidnap kingpin and his gang members disclosed that following the kidnapping of one Okechukwu Mbata aged 42years about 1900hrs and Kelechi Anoruo ‘m’ aged 41years on 3/06/2021 respectively, Operatives of the Imo State Command immediately swung into action and on 10/08/2021 at about 1000hrs, through credible technical intelligence, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Command, mobilized and rescued the victims in their hideout unhurt and in the process one of the kidnappers Nwanosike Chukwuka ‘m’ aged 38yrs of Ubahanwa Otulu in Oru West LGA, was arrested.

The Imo police Boss further revealed that the suspect on interrogation, confessed to the crime, mentioned other members of the syndicate and led the Police Operatives to their hideout in Idembia Izza South LGA of Ebonyi State.

Suspects They are: – Festus Ekeoha ‘male’ aged 38yrs of Ubommiri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State,Emeka Onuh ‘male’ aged 38yrs of Inyi, Oji River, Enugu State, Young Ndukwu ‘male’ aged 45yrs of Awo Mbieri in Mbaitoli LGA, Imo State.

Favour Chukwu ‘male’ aged 39yrs; and

Alo Chidi ‘male’ both of Ndembia Izza South LGA, Ebonyi State.