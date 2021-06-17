From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

In its bid to totally end the activities of the unknown gunmen ravaging the State ,the State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro has ordered the immediate deployment of its Special Forces to the rural areas in the State.

This follows the multiple attacks by the gunmen on Wednesday, killing and beheading a guard of a lawmaker in the State, Ekene Nnodimele as well beheading another All Progressives Congress(APC) Chieftain, Jonathan Ugochukwu and razing their buildings in Orsu council area.

The CP noted that the hoodlums turned to the rural areas because of their defeat by the police in the urban areas. Yaro has also issued hot lines for members of the public to call when they are in distress.

While briefing the Special Forces at the Command Headquarters, Owerri on Thursday the Commissioner of Police charged them to deal ruthlessly with the criminal elements disturbing the rural settlers.

He called on the forces to be firm on criminals but polite to members of the public. “They are to carry out their statutory duties in line with our extant laws and global best practices.” The CP said.

Highlighting some of their jobs while in the communities, the CP said “The Special Forces are to provide watertight security to the various communities in the hinterlands and round the clock protection to commuters plying the major roads across the State.

While assuring of the safety of the people in the hinterlands at all times regardless of wherever they leave, he assured that no part of Imo State will be neglected in the security plans of the Command.

He therefore called on the residents to be vigilant at all times and to report any suspicious persons or movements to the Police or other security agencies nearest to them.