Political leaders in Imo State have been urged to sheathe their swords and support Governor Hope Uzodimma in his efforts to secure the people and the state.

The call was made, yesterday, by the Heads of faith-based organisations comprising about 50 Bishops from the Catholic, Anglican, Methodist, Pentecostal and Evangelical Churches under the umbrella body of All Churches in Imo State (Christian Association of Nigeria).

The Church leaders noted that the recent insecurity in Imo was largely a result of political contestation, stressing the need for all gladiators regardless of their political leaning to join hands with Governor Uzodimma to restore Imo to the original peaceful status it was noted for by everyone.

They spoke when they held a closed-door session with Governor Uzodimma on the disturbing recent security challenges facing the state with its attendant implications on the people.

The Bishops also appealed to Imo indigenes in particular and Nigerians in general not to allow themselves to be hired by politicians either as unknown gunmen, bandits, herdsmen, kidnappers, Boko Haram, no matter the circumstances, as tools to destroy public and private property, saying “such does not do anyone any good.”

Briefing newsmen after the meeting that lasted for about one hour, the Prelate Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence, Most Rev (Dr) Samuel C. Uche said they came to see the governor as a way of demonstrating their love for Imo State and more importantly, “to discuss the ugly development of insecurity in Imo State.”

His words: “Imo is not known for killing, shedding of human blood and destruction of lives and property, rather Imo is known for hard work, dignity of labour, industry and a people that are very religious as over 95 per cent of Imolites are Christians.”