Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has described the ongoing protest over relocation of former Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo, to Ehime Mbano by indigenes of Ohaji as needless and misleading.

The governor expressed his disappointment over the protest in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo.

He said it was unfortunate that some enemies of the state have decided to play politics with everything, including the development and progress of the state and her people.

“Why would any group sponsor needless protest against the new university, which its operational licence has been got and everything needed for its take-off put in place?” he queried.

He had few days ago explained that following the establishment of the new Imo State University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences at the premises of the Imo State Polytechnic, Umuagwo with campus at Aboh/Ngor, the polytechnic has been relocated to Ehime Mbano with a campus at the site of Ahiara Polytechnic, Ahiazu Mbaise.

Governor Okorocha noted that the interest of the state government under his administration is the even development of all the parts of the state,adding that indigenes who love the state and its development have been congratulating him for the feat.

Expressing his displeasure at the protest,he said: “t is therefore surprising that some youths should allow themselves to become tools of such needless protest in the hands of those who do not have any iota of love for the progress and prosperity of the state.

“Why should youths in their right senses protest the siting of a university in their area, which its operational licence has been received. Our people should always detach petty politics from the lofty ideal of developing the state and prospering the people.

“Leaders of Ohaji should take the bull by the horn by correcting the impression this wrong move by those youths on protest has created especially when the staff of the polytechnic have nothing to lose.

“We have also heard that the owners of the private hostels in the area, working with some soul-less politicians were behind the few youths on protest at the front gate of the former polytechnic.

“It is unfortunate that few individuals, because of their personal interest could rise against the overall interest of the state and Ohaji people in particular,” Governor Okorocha said.