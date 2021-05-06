From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Nigeria Correctional Services has said one month after its facility in Owerri, Imo State was attacked, over 1, 200 inmates that escaped, are still at large.

Public Relations Officer of the Owerri district, Goodluck Uboegbulam, who disclosed this, yesterday, said about 600 inmates have either voluntarily returned or were rearrested by security operatives.

He said the NCS was intensifying efforts in ensuring that all fleeing inmates were rearrested.

“As it stands, over 1, 200 out the 1, 844 escaped inmates from our custody are still at large. However, over 600 have either voluntarily returned or recaptured. But we are hopeful that many more will voluntarily return because they have been returning almost on daily basis. After the attack, we have undertaken several measures, such as going through different media and exploring possible avenues aimed at getting results. In fact, we have gone as far as writing to churches, community and village heads, letting them know the dangers in allowing the fleeing inmates to hide within our communities. And this has yielded, so far, the voluntary return of some of these fleeing inmates.”