George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Protesting pensioners in Imo State got a raw deal on Tuesday as they were flogged by youths allegedly engaged by the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission ( ENTRACO) in an apparent bid to stop the demonstration of the retirees.

This comes as the leader of the protesting pensioners, Ohaegbu, was arrested by the officials of the Department of State Services (DSS).

The youths, who had a lighted from a bus with whips and numbering over 30, had descended on the hapless protesters at the Government Roundabout, flogging them in an attempt to prevent them from proceeding to the Government House gate .