Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has declared that there was no casualty in Imo during the just concluded yuletide period.

Mr Evans Ugoh, Head of Imo/Abia operations, disclosed this to Daily Sun on Monday while analyzing successes recorded during the period.

According to him, the feat was achieved through diligent collaboration among disaster response stakeholders.

He said the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other disaster response partners braced up to road challenges during the period, citing this a major reason for the zero casualties.

He said both NEMA and FRSC deployed personnel at strategic places in Imo and Abia states and were also positioned in rural communities.

He expressed NEMA”s readiness to sustain its disaster management proficiency in 2020.

“We have reviewed activities during the yuletide and we recorded zero casualties in Imo and we are ready to sustain the milestone this year,” Ugoh stated.

“I want to specially commend FRSC Imo Command for their doggedness during the period, and I assured NEMA’s willingness to sustain the already existing collaboration among disaster stakeholders,” he said.

He mentioned areas covered during the period to include Owerri Onitsha expressway, Owerri Port Harcourt expressway and the Owerri Aba expressway.

Others are the Owerri Umuahia expressway, Owerri Orlu expressway and the surrounding metropolis.

Ugoh commended the NEMA Director-General for his support and encouragement to the Imo/Abia operations the Agency.