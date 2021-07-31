From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The nationwide Congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) held in the 305 wards of Imo State was hitch-free and successful despite expectations of violence from some members of the party on opposing sides.

In spite of initial confusion whether the Congress was going ahead or not, thousands of party members in their numbers trooped out to elect executives of their choice in their various wards.

At Orji in Owerri North local government area, there was a massive turnout of members. At Mbaitoli Local Government Area, the story was the same, except for isolated wards where election officials arrived behind schedule.

At Oru East, the home local government of Governor Hope Uzodinma, party members had converged on the designated voting points to exercise their franchise.

One of the early arrivals, Chief Nathan Ihebinike told our correspondent that the entire exercise had remained peaceful and orderly.

He explained that they turned out in large numbers to prove to people that APC has come to stay in Imo State and the entire South East.

I’m her comments, Mrs Clementina Aghaizu described the Congress as the best organised since the coming of APC in the state.

Our correspondents who covered the Okigwe zone reported that the exercise also went smoothly in Ihitte Uboma, Obowo, Ehime Mbano, Isiala Mbano and Onuimo local government areas.

