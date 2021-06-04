From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The member of the House of Representatives, representing Ehime Mbano/Ihitte Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State, Chike Okafor, has charged the Nigerian Army and the police to be professional in handling the security challenges in the state.

Okafor, in a statement on Friday, said it is imperative for the security agencies to work within the ambits of the law in addressing the security situation in Imo State.

He also condemned alleged extra-judicial killings and acts of brutality of indigenes of the state by security agents.

Okafor, who berated politicians, seeking to politicise the crisis, said all hands must be on deck to salvage the situation.

Similarly, the lawmaker condemned the attacks on police stations and the destruction of public property in the state, and urged leaders in the state to rally round Governor Hope Uzodinma to save Imo.

According to him, “we have occupied conspicuous spaces in the news, all for the wrong reasons and this should be a matter of concern to anyone and everyone who calls Imo state home, Irrespective of (political) party affiliation. Businesses are suffering, pupils are on forced vacation, day-workers are jumpy and begin to shut down by 3pm to scurry off home for fear of their lives”.

“Sadly, no day passes without stories that- touch- the- heart. Before you react to one, another happens and the chain continues in quick successions.

“Either Police formations are being attacked and policemen killed,or security infrastructures are being burnt down alongside public/government facilities. Government functionaries and security personnel are targeted for the kill and nobody expects the security forces to just seat back and watch the decimation of their ranks.

“But the counter-actions of the security forces must show they are different, humane and more professional than the rampaging hoodlums that have besieged our state. Nothing can justify the increasing outrage over mounting body counts of victims of extrajudicial killings across the state.

“We must seat up and take notice of what is happening in our state – the political and apolitical, leaders and followers, men, women, boys and girls – we must own this struggle to redeem our dear state. In spite of our religious leanings, political inclinations and ideological biases, one thing that binds us all together is Imo, our homeland.”