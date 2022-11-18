From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Residents of Imo State are presently groaning over the increase of petrol price from N180 to N250 as at yesterday.

Our correspondent who monitored the situation in the State reported that the astronomical increase in the product has relatively caused the increase of transportation fares.

Commercial buses which before the increase charges N100 and N150 now placed their fares at N200. Other items such as food and household appliances has also been affected by the increase.

From reliable sources,it is alleged that the price may further sky rocket except the Federal or State Government urgently steps into the matter.

We also gathered that many fuel stations have started hoarding their products in anticipation of the hike.

Meanwhile, consumers in the state are also complaining about the increase,as well as that of the price of kerosene. A bottle of kerosene is now N1000 in Imo markets.

A resident who simply identify his name as Obinna lamented that the situation has brought untold hardship on people of the State, which he added has forced most of them trek to places they would have ordinarily board commercial vehicles for their journey.

He therefore called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to come to their aid and bring the prices to the bearest minimum.