From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Callers on a radio phone in programme in the State on Tuesday have commended governor Hope Uzodimma on his construction of massive roads in the State and other developmental strides.

Uzodimma who got the commendation when the State Commissioner for information and strategy, Declan Emelumba who was a guest at the programme explained the reasons behind the governor’s efforts.

According to him,Uzodimma’s desire to transform the State and make it a role model to other States has motivated his actions.

He reiterated that his giant strides is also a fulfilment of his leaving a lasting legacy to the people of the State.

Emelumba recalled that his recent Flagg off of the Mbaise/Umuahia road and the ongoing Orlu/Owerri and Orlu Okigwe/Owerri roads are the testimony of his efforts to create enabling environment for residents of the State.

On the recent return of the State own shoe company by Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) after a whooping sum of N1.6 billion was cleared as debt owed by previous administration,Emelumba said “This a burden that was brought upon this administration by the previous ones,but the governor in his love and desire to develop the State has deemed it fit to repay the debt and resurrect the company.”

Earlier, Chief Ifeanyi Olumba,one of the callers at the programme commended the governor for given the State a face lift even as he urge him not to relent.

Another caller,Chinedu Nnadi lauded the governor on the new look of Owerri the capital city and as well the road projects,however he enjoined him to extend same to the rural areas.