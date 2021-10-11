From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The residents of Owerri, Imo capital on Monday again observed the Sit-at-home as they remained indoors .

This is in spite of the assurances of the south east governors last week that the sit at home is over .

Our correspondent who went round capital metropolis discovered that all the major markets in the capital city were all closed .

Also, all commercial banks along the Bank road / Okigwe road and weatheral road were all closed .

Again ,the usual busy Douglas ,Tetlow ,weatheral and okigwe roads were all deserted .

One of the residents of Tetlow who identified himself as Chuka said that residents had decided to remain at home to avoid being in harms way ,and that last week Monday lots of people got injured while they were running over the rumour that gunmen had arrived to enforce sit – at – home .

“As you can see every shops on this Tetlow did not open because of what happened last week Monday when it was rumoured that unknown gun men had arrived to enforce the sit at home and many people got injured as they were running to possibly escape . This is the major reason why the people decided to remain in their homes to avoid falling victim .”

