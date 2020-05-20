Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has advised the Federal Government to have its security apparatus restructured for a more efficient security network to address the crime wave in the country.

Reverend Divine Eches, who gave the advice in his acceptance speech as the new State Chairman of the Association in Owerri, decried the killing of Christians especially in the north.

He opined that with a proper restructuring of the security agencies, the numerous security challenges would be totally solved.

‘We urge the president to as a matter of urgency restructure the security in his government, I believe this is the only way this crisis and killing of Christians will stop.

‘You can’t do the same thing often and you and you want to expect a result, you have to change gear, that is why I said the only way forward to stop this nonsense killing of people is by the total restructuring of the security agencies in this country,’ Eches advised.

The Association has also appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to relax the lockdown in place to allow the people to worship God in public gatherings.

According to him, the church is not a place of contracting COVID-19, it’s a place of healing. The government should have ensured the protocols are maintained and not to lockdown the church. It’s not having a good effect and the people, when you disconnect them from God, the government pays for it and that is why you are seeing what is happening today,’ Eches said.