From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers at the early hours of yesterday kidnapped two women in Imo, immediately after first church service at different locations of Ohii and Dim na nume, Isu areas of the State, respectively.

The first incident, which happened at Ohii in Owerri West local government area of the state, precisely at St Philip’s Anglican Church, Ohii Parish, saw the gunmen alight from their vehicles and kidnapped one Mrs lkenna Onwusoroaka inside the church premises.

The kidnappers were said to have driven out with her in their vehicle, leaving the woman’s car behind.

Youth of Orogwe Archdeaconry, who were holding their camp/conference at the church premises, had to run for their lives, according to an eye witness.

Similarly, at Dim na Nume, Isu, in Nwangele local government area of the state, another gang was said to have kidnapped a Catholic Reverend Sister a few minutes after the Ohii incident.

Sources around the area, who witnessed the incident told, Daily Sun that the reverend sister was driving in her car when the kidnappers double-crossed her vehicle, forcing her to a screech.