Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo government, yesterday, sealed 13 hotels for defaulting in tax payment.

The hotels owed the government about N220,000 each from 2013 till date, Chairman of Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS), Mr. Emma Ononaku, said.

He said IIRS had earlier obtained a court order known as ‘Descernment Order’ which empowered it to seal the affected hotels even as he added that a two weeks grace was given after the court order was served on the defaulting hoteliers.

He explained that the affected hotels defaulted in the payment of Withholding Tax, Pay As You Earn Tax (PAYE), as well as statutory five per cent Consumption Tax.

Ononaku said the state government was not happy at the default in tax remittance by hotels in the state despite several warnings .

While acknowledging that the action would serve as deterrent to others, Ononaku said the affected hotels would remain sealed until owners of the facilities clears their case with government.