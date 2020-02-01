Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) led by the national chairman, Uche Secondus, and members of the National Assembly elected on the platform of the party, yesterday, staged a protest at the embassies of the United States of America(USA) and the United Kingdom (UK), in Abuja.

Secondus told journalists that the PDP leaders were at the embassies to protest the January 14 judgment of the Supreme Court that ousted Emeka Ihedioha as governor of Imo State, as well as the rising spate of insecurity in the country.

The PDP chairman stated that the Supreme Court verdict on the Imo State governorship was a miscarriage of justice, noting that it should be reviewed.

The opposition leader in a petition to the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard and the UK High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said if the Supreme Court judgment on Imo governorship election “is allowed to stand, it would be a recipe for anarchy, chaos and constitutional crisis not only in Imo state but in the entire country.”

Consequently, he called on the United States and the international community “to take more than a passing glance to this serious issue in order to avoid an imminent breakdown of law and order.”

The petition, which was signed by Secondus, reads in part: “This is to bring to your notice and that of the United States of America, a serious case of judicial compromise and deliberate perversion of justice by the Supreme Court of Nigeria, which is now threatening our democracy as well as the peace, stability and corporate existence of our dear nation.

“You may recall that our party, the PDP, the leading opposition party in Nigeria, has been raising issues regarding the continuous interference and arm-twisting of the judiciary by the executive arm and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to influence the outcome of election petitions in various courts, annul elections won by our party and transfer victory to the APC.

“Your Excellency, it may have come to your notice that there have been serious protests in various states of our nation threatening the stability of our nation over a recent judgment of the Supreme Court.

“On the 14th of January 2020, the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Mohammed Tanko, in a most bizarre judgment and against the dictates of all laws and judicial practice overturned the Imo state governorship election clearly won by Emeka Ihedioha/PDP, who had since been sworn in and handed the state over to the APC and its candidate, Senator Hope Uzodimma.

“It is instructive to inform you that this perversion of justice has already sparked off protests in various parts of our country and has become a clear threat to peace, unity and stability of our nation and the survival of our democracy.

“We rejected the judgment with clear call for a judicial review and ultimate reversal of the judgment by the Supreme Court.”