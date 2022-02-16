From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A few days after some houses were razed by a Joint Task Force at Ahiazu Mbaise, our correspondent gathered that the security operatives has advanced to other communities in Aboh Mbaise.

The recent attack according to a source from the Imo community who does not want his name mentioned is the Umuorobara Okwunakuwa, Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

The source said the security operatives stormed the community on Tuesday and set no fewer than 6 buildings ablaze.

The source said the JTF were accompanied by the Ebubeagu security outfit.

“In our own community now as I speak to you, some security outfit known to be Ebubeagu stormed Umuorobara Okwunakuwa Uvuru in Aboh Mbaise and set some houses ablaze. Everyone is on the run while many are injured is talking about it. I’m worried,” the source said.