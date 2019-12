Grief enveloped the senate chamber, yesterday, following the news of the demise of Ben Uwajumogu.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senator from Imo reportedly slumped and died. He was 51.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan has expressed shock and sadness over the death.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Ola Awoniyi, commiserated with the family of the deceased senator and the government and people of Imo over the tragic loss.

Lawan also condoled with senators and friends of the departed senator.

He recalled that Uwajumogu was full of life at the Senate Chamber on Tuesday, which made the news of his death even more difficult to take.

“But God gives and takes in line with his supreme sovereignty so we cannot question His will.

“Senator Uwajumogu’s sudden death is shocking and a painful loss to the 9th National Assembly where he always made robust contributions to the debates and other activities of the Upper legislative chamber. He will be greatly missed by all of us, his colleagues and staff of the Senate,” Lawan said.