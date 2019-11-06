The Imo State Government is set to host the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) at the Listen. Implement. Track. (L.I.T.) event.

The event will be held at the Concorde Hotel, Owerri, on Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 12 noon to 4pm.

Through its secretariat, the Enabling Business Environment Secretariat (EBES), is on a tour of Nigeria’s six geo-political zones to engage with business owners in each state and collaborate more closely as stakeholders in delivering reforms that will transform Nigeria business landscape.

Dubbed the L.I.T sub-national tour, the tour kicked off in Lagos in October, and will now make its next stop in Imo State where Governor Emeka Ihedioha will be present as host to listen, and engage with the business community in the state. Business owners and members of the general public in attendance will also be able to experience over 140 reforms successfully implemented by PEBEC since it was established in 2016.

Speakers at the event include the Special Adviser to the President on Ease of Doing Business, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole; CEO of GVE Projects Limited, Ifeanyi Orajaka; Founder, Kernel Inc. Resources, Amajuoyi Ikechukwu and CEO, Sugar Artist of Rikies Cake Studio, Akubuine Anurika.

PEBEC’s mandate is to make Nigeria a progressively better place for businesses to thrive by collaborating with state governments, the National Assembly, the judiciary and other regulatory partners to reduce the cost, time and number of regulatory procedures required to set up and carry on business within the country.