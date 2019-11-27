Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Secretary to the Government of Imo State (SGI) Uche Onyeagucha and the rest of the civil servants in the state would be declaring their assets in the new website of the State government launched yesterday.

According to Onyeagucha who disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri during the launch noted that the idea is to show transparency in government.

He explained that the website would also afford people to be acquainted with happenings and information of the state government.

“The governor has today demonstrated his commitment to operate an open government in the state by the formal launch of an interactive website (sgi.imostate.gov.ng) under the office of the Secretary to the State Government with a dedicated electronic freedom of information portal that allows for citizen’s engagement” Onyeagucha explained .

Onyeagucha further clarified that with the launch of the website, due process which he noted has been absent in the last administration would be taken care of.

He also informed that loopholes to corruption which he said has been the bedrock of the past administration would be permanently blocked.

Onyeagucha said “this has never happened in the history of Imo State, now due process has to be followed, every civil servants who falsify their documents will have themselves to blame.

He continued “my salary and what other staff of government would be displayed on the website for all to see, every contract awarded would have to be known, how much it was awarded and where, no secrecy”