From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Despite no directive from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), residents of Imo State completely observed a sit-at-home in solidarity with Nnamdi Kanu who appeared in court on Wednesday to face the charges against him in Abuja court.

All the markets in the State did not open for business including schools, banks, filling stations, and major business premises.

The ever-busy Douglas road was a shadow of itself as it virtually became an empty street for football games. Most of the commercial vehicles plying different routes also stayed away from the roads except very few ones who raised their fares.