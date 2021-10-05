From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

A personnel of the Department of State Services (DSS) Ezeonye Ozuzu has been reportedly killed on duty while engaging hoodlums forcefully enforcing the sit-at-home directive of the Indigenous People of Biafra on Monday in Imo State.

Mr Dan Opara, a relation to the deceased told our correspondent that their family got to know of his death when a report came from the DSS office in Owerri informing them of the death of Ozuzu allegedly killed by gunmen at Ukwu-Orji along Owerri/Onitsha road

But the family according to Opara got another twist to the report when they saw 3 bullet wounds contrary to one reported to them by DSS at their office which he said prompted to them to dig further into the incident.

According to Opara, the initial report received by the family was that gunmen who engaged the taskforce team in a gun duel at Ukwu -Orji had killed the DSS officer who is said to be their driver of the team.

But another report had also claimed that the 34 year old DSS officer from Umuoyo,Irete in Owerri west council area of the State was killed by an accidental discharge from a member of the team of the taskforce,Opara said.

Narrating the incident, He said ” my cousin was called that Monday morning that they are going to work,he dressed up and followed them,we don’t know what happened again,only that we heard that he has been killed by gunmen.

“The DSS called us to their office to come and identify our brother,initially we were told that it was just a bullet but when saw him he had more than one particularly a deep one on his chest.

” So this left us doubting, we don’t know which to believe if it was the accidental discharge or bullet from the gunmen,it’s so complicating.

Meanwhile the corpse of the officer the deceased cousin said has been deposited at the mortuary.

When contacted the State police spokesperson,Michael Abattam said he is not aware of the incident.

